Watch: Farhan Akhtar gives savage reply to troll who called him a 'flop actor'

This week QuPlay's Pinch will be really interesting as we will get to see celebrated writer duo Salim-Javed’s sons together. In the promo Arbaaz welcomes Farhan and he acknowledged the fact that their fathers have given back-to-back hits and then they split. Then Arbaaz quips Farhan on his and Zoya's reaction towards the split, to which the actor replied, "I find it incredible that whatever happened between Salim Saab and dad, it never trickled down to us."

While reading the mean comment, Farhan came across a troll who called him a flop actor and added that only 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' is his claim-to-fame. Farhan replied to him by saying, "Iss flop hero ke zariye aapko Milkha ji ki kahani dekhne mil gayi, ussi se main khush hoon."

When a user mocked Akhtar for his vocals, he laughed it out and moved on.

Farhan shared that trolling is a part of social media and one needs to get used to it. "Everyone who is using social media, they have to develop a thick skin to some extent," he said.

The multi-talented, actor, singer, director, and producer has received several requests for his much-awaited 'Don 3'. Farhan asserted that he has earned love and abuse from the film's fans. "I share a love-hate relationship with them... they say, 'Yaar please give me Don 3' and then go on to abuse me."

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 02:06 PM IST