Watch: Farah Khan smelling mangoes at a fruit stand invites social media fury

Film director and choreographer Farah Khan was captured by the shutterbugs on Tuesday as she stepped out to grab some Alphonso mangoes.
A video shared by a popular paparazzo on Instagram, shows the 'Main Hoon Na' director pulling her mask down as she smells the mangoes. She is seen picking up and smelling at least three fruits from the cart.
Check out the video here:
Farah's quest for the perfect Alphonso hasn't gone down well with netizens and several users have slammed her for 'ignoring' the seriousness of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
A user wrote: "Tell Farha mam not to smell mangoes in this Covid scenario, so many must have smelled."
Another commented, "Do smelling the mangoes shouldn't be stopped.?.. I guess thats the same reason we using mask."
"Mask utaar ke aam kaun soonghta hai COVID time mei wo bhi Maharashtra mein !! oh bhai maro mujhe! Common sense bech k aam khareed liye kya," read a comment.
Incidentally, this comes a day after at least seven hawkers from a vegetable market in Dadar area of Mumbai tested positive for coronavirus during random testing carried out by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
A total of 67 hawkers from near Dadar railway station were administered rapid antigen tests on Monday and seven of them were found positive for the infection, a BMC official said.
The civic body had last week announced that it would start carrying out rapid antigen tests at public places such as markets, shopping malls, bus depots and railway stations among other crowded spots.
(With inputs from PTI.)
