Watch: Fan breaks down at Salman Khan's 'Da-bangg Tour Reloaded' in Dubai

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's fans have time and again proven how they can go to any lengths just to get a glimpse of their favourite actor.

People's love for him transcends all boundaries and the actor boasts of having one of the biggest fandoms in the world.

In yet another incident of fans expressing their admiration for Salman, a woman recently broke down at the actor's 'Da-bangg Tour Reloaded' concert in Dubai.

In a video which is now going viral, the woman can be seen bawling with organisers and security guards asking her to have a seat. She can be heard shouting in front of the stage that she came all the way only to meet Salman.

"Main sirf Salman Khan ke liye aayi hu", she says, to which host Maniesh Paul assures her that they will let her meet the actor for sure.

Salman performed for a massive crowd on February 25 in Dubai for his 'Da-bangg Tour Reloaded' concert. Also present with him were Sonakshi Sinha, Disha Patani, Ayush Sharma, Guru Randhawa, Maniesh Paul, Saie Manjrekar and Pooja Hegde.

Prior to the concert, several pictures and videos were shared on the internet where the 56-year-old actor was seen rehearsing for the concert with his contemporaries.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Salman has a slew of films in the pipeline for him. He will be next seen sharing the screen with Katrina Kaif in 'Tiger 3'. He will also star in 'Kick 2' and 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'.

Salman will also play the lead in 'Bhaijaan' alongside Pooja Hegde.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 10:16 AM IST