Bollywood

Updated on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 02:01 PM IST

Watch: Emraan Hashmi unleashes beast mode, gives a glimpse of his intense physical training

The actor has unleashed his beast mode and has left no stone unturned to get the perfect hot-bod
FPJ Web Desk
Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi, who has won the hearts of his fans with his performance in 'Chehre', has once again left the audience stunned with his physical transformation.

The actor has unleashed his beast mode and has left no stone unturned to get the perfect hot-bod.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Emraan shared a video in which he can be seen sweating out at a gym.

"Dear Fat, prepare to die," he captioned the video.

The video has made his fans excited and they are eager to know whether the transformation is for his recently buzzed film, 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. However, he has not yet officially confirmed his presence in the film.

Earlier this month, the actor had shared that he's travelling to Turkey. Taking to Instagram, Emraan posted a picture, where he can be seen sitting at an airport.

"Catching a red-eye flight to TR," he captioned the post with an emoji of the Turkish flag.

Meanwhile, 'Tiger 3' is being directed by Maneesh Sharma and the film went on floor in March this year and is likely to be completed by the end of this year.

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 02:01 PM IST
