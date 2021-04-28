Watch: Ekta Kapoor trolled for not holding her own bag at Mumbai airport

Producer Ekta Kapoor was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday as she jetted from the city amid the ongoing 15-day lockdown in Maharashtra.
In the pictures, Ekta is seen wearing a black satin shirt with a pair of straight-fit pants. The producer is seen covering her face with two masks.
Meanwhile, a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, shows the head honcho of Balaji Telefilms getting down from her car. She's accompanied by an assistant, who is seen holding her bag and handing her the second mask.
After the video was shared online, several netizens took to the comments section to troll Ekta for not holding her own bag.
A user wrote, "She can't even hold her hand bag such a attitude.... She is so clever. In TV serials she is showing ideal bahu but in her web series she is showing vulgar content."
"She needs someone to hold her handbag too. She can’t help herself," commented another.
A user wrote, "Rich Indians leaving India. Apna kya hoga be!"
The producer recently courted controversy over the poster of her upcoming web series 'His Storyy'.
After National Award-winning filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria called out the makers of 'His Storyy' for plagiarism, Ekta had issued an apology.
ALT Balaji put out a statement on social media that read: "On the 9th of April, we released a poster of His Storyy and were made aware of the existence of Sudhanshu's 'Loev' poster. The uncanny resemblance and similarity cannot be written off as a mere coincidence. It has been an oversight on part of our design team. For this, we apologise. We respect the creativity of every designer and would never intentionally lift their work nor disregard their talent. Thus, an apology to the artists involved in the making of this poster is warranted. We have deleted the poster from all our platforms and we humbly apologise to the artists involved in the creation of the beautiful poster of 'LOEV'."
On the film front, Ekta Kapoor's team recently wrapped up the second schedule of 'Ek Villain Returns' in Goa. Helmed by Mohit Suri, the film stars John Abraham, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)