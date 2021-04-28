Watch: Ekta Kapoor trolled for not holding her own bag at Mumbai airport

The producer recently courted controversy over the poster of her upcoming web series 'His Storyy'.

After National Award-winning filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria called out the makers of 'His Storyy' for plagiarism, Ekta had issued an apology.

ALT Balaji put out a statement on social media that read: "On the 9th of April, we released a poster of His Storyy and were made aware of the existence of Sudhanshu's 'Loev' poster. The uncanny resemblance and similarity cannot be written off as a mere coincidence. It has been an oversight on part of our design team. For this, we apologise. We respect the creativity of every designer and would never intentionally lift their work nor disregard their talent. Thus, an apology to the artists involved in the making of this poster is warranted. We have deleted the poster from all our platforms and we humbly apologise to the artists involved in the creation of the beautiful poster of 'LOEV'."

On the film front, Ekta Kapoor's team recently wrapped up the second schedule of 'Ek Villain Returns' in Goa. Helmed by Mohit Suri, the film stars John Abraham, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor.