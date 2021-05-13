Watch: Dubai cinema hall welcomes Salman Khan’s 'Radhe' premiere with ‘band baaja’

Salman Khan’s latest release 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' releases in theatres worldwide today on the occasion of Eid.
The film will be released on ZEE's pay-per-view service ZEEPlex which rests on India's leading OTT platform ZEE5 and also on all leading DTH operators.
The actor, along with his studio partner Zee Studios, have opted for this hybrid release model given the rise in coronavirus cases across the country.
'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' will also have a theatrical release and will be available in theatres in certain Indian states where they are operational as per COVID protocols.
A wide international theatrical release targeting 40 countries across all international territories is also being planned. It will be the first Bollywood film to release theatrically in the UK since the lockdown last year.
On the day of its premiere in Dubai, a video shared by Zee Studios shows drummers put up a show at Reel Cinemas, one of the luxurious theatres in the world. Watch the clip below.
'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' was earlier scheduled to release on Eid 2020, but it could not see the light of the day due to the closing of film theatres owing to coronavirus-induced lockdown.
Salman Khan on Monday said after the coronavirus pandemic subsides in the country and it is "safe" for people to visit cinema halls, his film "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai" go ahead with a theatrical release.
Salman Khan said the "original thought" was to bring the film to the halls "as many of them were getting shut down".
"This film is coming out on Eid, you will get a chance to watch it at home and when corona will go away, we will release it in the theatres," the 55-year-old actor told reporters in a roundtable interview from Mumbai.
"Once everything is safe, we will release the film again in the theatres. We hope the film does well then too," he added.
He also made an appeal to his fans to shun piracy and watch his much-awaited film on the right platform.
Directed by Prabhu Deva, 'Radhe' also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda, and is co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, in association with Zee Studios, Sohail Khan Productions, and Reel Life Production.