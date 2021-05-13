Watch: Dubai cinema hall welcomes Salman Khan’s 'Radhe' premiere with ‘band baaja’

Salman Khan’s latest release 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' releases in theatres worldwide today on the occasion of Eid.

The film will be released on ZEE's pay-per-view service ZEEPlex which rests on India's leading OTT platform ZEE5 and also on all leading DTH operators.

The actor, along with his studio partner Zee Studios, have opted for this hybrid release model given the rise in coronavirus cases across the country.

'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' will also have a theatrical release and will be available in theatres in certain Indian states where they are operational as per COVID protocols.

A wide international theatrical release targeting 40 countries across all international territories is also being planned. It will be the first Bollywood film to release theatrically in the UK since the lockdown last year.

On the day of its premiere in Dubai, a video shared by Zee Studios shows drummers put up a show at Reel Cinemas, one of the luxurious theatres in the world. Watch the clip below.