Watch: Doting husband Ranveer Singh sees off Deepika Padukone as she leaves for Alibaug with Sidhant Chaturvedi

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who's currently busy shooting Shakun Batra's upcoming film with Ananya Pandey and Sidhant Chaturvedi, was spotted at the Gateway of India before she left for Alibaug. Before heading to the shoot, Deepika and her husband Ranveer Singh decided to spend some time at The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai.
Doting husband Ranveer Singh had reportedly come to see off his wife.
Before departing in a ferry with her co-star, the 'Padmavat' actress was seen giving Singh a peck on his cheek.
While Ranveer was seen in his signature style - a printed tracksuit, Deepika opted for a white tank top and a pair of black tights with sneakers.
Shakun Batra's yet-untitled film, where Deepika Padukone, Ananya Pandey and Sidhant Chaturvedi will be seen sharing screen for the first time, is slated to release on February 12, 2021.
The team recently completed the Gao schedule and has now been shooting in Alibaug.
Talking about the film, Deepika had said, “I love the kind of film he (Shakun) enjoys watching as a person and as a director, films that he is influenced by and they are totally the kind of films I have always enjoyed watching as an audience and as an actor, the kind of films that I love being a part of which is just people and relationships. The idea is simple but it’s really about moments and things like that. Which is why I am looking forward to this film because it’s exactly that. I mean yes of-course there is a story and a narrative but every scene is delicious and there is so much for us to do in it."
Deepika will also be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathan', the film also features John Abrahm.
She also has a special cameo in husband Ranveer Singh's sports drama '83'.
