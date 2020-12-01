Watch: Doting husband Ranveer Singh sees off Deepika Padukone as she leaves for Alibaug with Sidhant Chaturvedi

Shakun Batra's yet-untitled film, where Deepika Padukone, Ananya Pandey and Sidhant Chaturvedi will be seen sharing screen for the first time, is slated to release on February 12, 2021.

The team recently completed the Gao schedule and has now been shooting in Alibaug.

Talking about the film, Deepika had said, “I love the kind of film he (Shakun) enjoys watching as a person and as a director, films that he is influenced by and they are totally the kind of films I have always enjoyed watching as an audience and as an actor, the kind of films that I love being a part of which is just people and relationships. The idea is simple but it’s really about moments and things like that. Which is why I am looking forward to this film because it’s exactly that. I mean yes of-course there is a story and a narrative but every scene is delicious and there is so much for us to do in it."