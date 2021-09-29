Watch: Divya Agarwal looks unrecognisable as old man in 'Cartel'; check out video of her transformation

'Bigg Boss OTT' Divya Agarwal recently shared a a picture and a video of her dramatic transformation for ALTBalaji series, 'Cartel'. The actress transformed into an old man for the show and looked completely unrecognizable.

Sharing a picture of her look, Divya wrote, "My mood after watching cartel! Didn’t get the chance to congratulate the entire team of @altbalaji on the success of cartel. The entire show looks amazing!

"@ektarkapoor ma’am thank you for believing in me.. this role defines my passion n love for cinema, you were the first one to notice it… sitting for hours on that makeup chair, I only prepared myself to be better version of me. Thank you god for always blessing me!"

Agarwal also shared a BTS video of her getting ready for the look.

Sharing the video, she wrote: "This is how I spent my birthday on 4th December 2019, friends and family were waiting for me at home for celebrations and I was just so proud to start Cartel on that day! This was the cast for my prosthetic makeup, took nearly 2 hours with all my senses blocked except for my nose!"

"I was calm, composed and yet my heart was jumping! There were calls flowing in continuously for birthday wishes, I wanted to scream and share this good news but I couldn't! Somewhere I knew my birthday gift was special that year," she added.

An emotional Divya also shared that it was the last birthday she celebrated with her father, who passed away in 2020.

"I told him I’m doing a web series of your favourite genre and he was very happy," Divya revealed.

"For some it won’t be a hell of an achievement but really my happiness for my work is my biggest achievement. Cartel makes me happy," she concluded.

Divya Agarwal plays Grissy, an assassin in the series 'Cartel'. She donned multiple looks for the series.

The show was released when Divya was locked inside the glass-walled house.

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 05:07 PM IST