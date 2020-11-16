Watch: Disha Patani’s sizzling moves on ‘WAP’ get a ‘clean’ comment from Tiger Shroff

Bollywood actress Disha Patani posted a video on Instagram, in which she is seen shaking-a-leg on rapper Cardi B's latest number "WAP".
She is seen wearing a bright orange bodycon with a dark olive coloured cropped jacket paired with loose ripped denim.
Disha’s rumoured beau Tiger Shroff also commented on the post. He wrote, “Cleeaaan” with a fire emoji, to which the actress replied with two red heart emojis.
Tiger’s sister Krishna Shroff, gushed over Disha in the comment section and wrote: "Daaang! You are absolute FIRE. Need to raid your closet ASAP."
Disha Patani has over 40 million followers on Instagram. The 28-year-old uses the platform to share slices of her life off screen, as well as glimpses from workout sessions, besides photographs where she is decked up in full make-up and outfits.
She started her Bollywood journey with the 2016 Sushant Singh Rajput starrer "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story", and since then has featured in films like "Baaghi 2" and "Malang".
Disha recently wrapped up shooting for "Radhe", co-starring Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda. The film is directed by Prabhudeva.
Disha also has the lead role in "KTina", produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh. Rumours suggest the film could bear shades of Ekta's life.
Besides that she will also be seen in Mohit Suri’s “Ek Villain 2” alongside John Abraham and Tara Sutaria.