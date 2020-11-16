Watch: Disha Patani’s sizzling moves on ‘WAP’ get a ‘clean’ comment from Tiger Shroff

Bollywood actress Disha Patani posted a video on Instagram, in which she is seen shaking-a-leg on rapper Cardi B's latest number "WAP".

She is seen wearing a bright orange bodycon with a dark olive coloured cropped jacket paired with loose ripped denim.

Disha’s rumoured beau Tiger Shroff also commented on the post. He wrote, “Cleeaaan” with a fire emoji, to which the actress replied with two red heart emojis.

Tiger’s sister Krishna Shroff, gushed over Disha in the comment section and wrote: "Daaang! You are absolute FIRE. Need to raid your closet ASAP."