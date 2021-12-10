Watch: Disha Patani's flaunts her sexy abs in new video, gets a 'fiery' comment from Tiger Shroff

Bollywood actress Disha Patani never misses a chance to grab eyeballs by sharing tidbits from her glamorous life. On Instagram, the 'Malang' actress often shares stunning and sizzling photos of herself that sets the temperature soaring.

On Friday, Disha, who is one of the fittest actresses, shared a short selfie video in which she flaunts her washboard abs and perfect curves.

She can be seen strolling in pink hot pants and a white and pink striped sports bra in front of the mirror.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Disha dropped a panda emoji in the caption with Kai's song 'Peaches' in the background.

Moments after she posted the video, her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff and his sister Krishna Shroff reacted to it. While Tiger dropped fire emoticon in the comments section, Krishna wrote, "GAAAWD DAMN," along with a couple of emojis.

Netizens also went crazy after watching Disha's video and flooded the post with likes and comments. Fittest gurl," a user commented. Gosh!! I love how flexible she is," read another comment.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will be seen in 'Ek Villain Returns', which also stars John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles.

The film is the sequel to 'Ek Villain: There's One in Every Love Story' which was released in 2014, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead roles along with Riteish Deshmukh as the villain.

Disha was last seen in Salman Khan's Eid release of the year, 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. She will also be seen in the Ekta Kapoor-produced heroine-centric drama 'KTina'.

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 04:00 PM IST