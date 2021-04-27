Watch: Disha Patani twerking to 'Seeti Maar' gets a reaction from Tiger Shroff

Bollywood actor Disha Patani, who recently set the internet on fire with her killer dance steps in 'Seeti Maar' from 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', has shared a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram.
In the BTS video of the song, which is a remake of Allu Arjun's song, Disha is seen posing for the camera in different looks from the peppy track. She's also seen twerking in a hot attire.
The video has left fans gawking at Disha's sexy moves and has also received a 'heart' from her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff.
Disha and Tiger, who are rumoured to be dating, recently returned from their Maldives gateway.
Speaking of 'Seeti Maar', the lively and high-spirited dance track is 'Malang' actor's favourite song from the film. She was really excited to shoot for it since day one.
Speaking about how she absolutely loves the number, the 'MS Dhoni' actor shared, "I can't wait for the people to hear Seeti Maar song, as it is also my personal favourite. It's an extremely peppy dancing number, and there's just something about the music that gets me all amped up."
"I would like to thank Shaikh Jani Basha, who's done the song's choreography under the expert guidance of Prabhudeva Sir. I hope I could do justice to it and impress and entertain the fans," she added.
Alongside Salman Khan and Disha Patani, 'Radhe' also stars Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The movie is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt. limited.
The movie will release in over 40 countries, including a theatrical release in major overseas markets on May 13 2021, on the occasion of Eid. The film will be available on ZEE5 with ZEE's pay per view service ZEEPlex on the Zee5 OTT platform and all leading DTH operators.
