Watch: Disha Patani shares video of doctors dancing to 'Radhe' song 'Seeti Maar'

‘Seeti Maar’ has been recreated by music composer Devi Sri Prasad from an original composition he scored song for the Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Duvvada Jagannadham’ in 2017.

It has been penned by Shabbir Ahmed and the vocals are by Kamal Khan and Lulia Vantur.

Talking about the recreated version, Prasad says that it has been done keeping in mind the image that Salman enjoys in Bollywood.

"I have recreated the entire song to suit Salman's image whilst retaining its soul. He called me and shared his feedback on how the song sounds terrific," he says.

The composer hopes that the song is appreciated by the audience as well.

"We hope that the audiences enjoy the number as much as we enjoyed making it. It is a fun song that will keep you grooving," he says.

Salman and DSP also collaborated for the song 'Dhinka Chika' from the film 'Ready'.

‘Radhe’ also features Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The Prabhu Deva released on the occasion of Eid on May 13, in theatres and the pay per view platform Zeeplex.