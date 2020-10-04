Watch: Disha Patani grooves to rumoured beau Tiger Shroff's latest track 'Unbelievable'

After dropping the audio of his debut song 'Unbelievable,' Bollywood actor turned singer Tiger Shroff recently released the much-awaited video of the song produced by Big Bang Music. Just a week into the release of the song and fans have been flooding social media with innumerable recreations of the song.

While the video of Tiger dancing to his own tunes has been garnering a lot of love and appreciation from the fans, a viral video shows his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani grooving to the track.

In the video, which is being widely circulated on social media, Disha is seen singing along as she moves to the beats, donning a pair of glasses.

Watch the video here: