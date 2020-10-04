Watch: Disha Patani grooves to rumoured beau Tiger Shroff's latest track 'Unbelievable'

After dropping the audio of his debut song 'Unbelievable,' Bollywood actor turned singer Tiger Shroff recently released the much-awaited video of the song produced by Big Bang Music. Just a week into the release of the song and fans have been flooding social media with innumerable recreations of the song.
While the video of Tiger dancing to his own tunes has been garnering a lot of love and appreciation from the fans, a viral video shows his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani grooving to the track.
In the video, which is being widely circulated on social media, Disha is seen singing along as she moves to the beats, donning a pair of glasses.
Watch the video here:
The alleged B-town couple were reportedly staying together amid the COVID-19 lockdown.
While this may not come as a shocker, since the duo has been rumoured to be more than just friends, Disha Patani chose to spend the coronavius lockdown period with Tiger Shroff at his residence.
In an interview with Bollywood Life, while answering the most searched Google questions, Disha was also asked if she is in a relationship with Tiger. To which the actress said, "I wish. I have been trying my luck for many years. Of course, it’s not working out.”
Just when fans thought this won’t go any further, both Tiger and Disha shared throwback viideos wishing each other on birthdays.
On the work front, after winning over everyone with his impeccable action in 'Baaghi 3,' the Tiger is all set to be seen in 'Heropanti 2'. Meanwhile, Disha has resumed the shoot of Salman Khan's 'Radhe'.
