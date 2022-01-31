Watch: Disha Patani gives major fitness goals with her flips in latest video

Disha Patani is not only one of the hottest but also the fittest queens of Bollywood and her motivation never seems to die. The actress's latest video is here to remind you just why you need to stick to your fitness goals this year.

The super hot and talented actress took to her social media to share a video where she can be seen practicing various flips with 'The Weekend' playing in the background. Her smoothness in her moves will make you want to stick to your fitness goals this year and achieve them.

The actress is consistently working out or practicing martial arts and gymnastics as she is one of the fittest and most gorgeous divas. She is also said to be performing some amazing action sequences in her next, 'Ek Villain Returns'.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 08:50 AM IST