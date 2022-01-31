e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19: India reports 2,09,918 new cases, 959 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 08:50 AM IST

Watch: Disha Patani gives major fitness goals with her flips in latest video

Her smoothness in her moves will make you want to stick to your fitness goals this year and achieve them.
FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Disha Patani is not only one of the hottest but also the fittest queens of Bollywood and her motivation never seems to die. The actress's latest video is here to remind you just why you need to stick to your fitness goals this year.

The super hot and talented actress took to her social media to share a video where she can be seen practicing various flips with 'The Weekend' playing in the background. Her smoothness in her moves will make you want to stick to your fitness goals this year and achieve them.

The actress is consistently working out or practicing martial arts and gymnastics as she is one of the fittest and most gorgeous divas. She is also said to be performing some amazing action sequences in her next, 'Ek Villain Returns'.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Sexy Disha Patani is here to bless your feed with another bikini picture Sexy Disha Patani is here to bless your feed with another bikini picture
Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 08:50 AM IST
Advertisement