Watch Disha Patani ace tornado kick, fans claims its the ‘Tiger Shroff effect’

Disha Patani who was last seen in Bharat has a knack for fitness, she has been setting the internet on fire with her photoshoots and at the the same time her MMA training videos have her fans in awe of her hardwork.
The actress rumoured to be dating Tiger Shroff a while ago started sharing workout videos on her social media profile, and her recent one has fans screaming how the actress has been inspired by Tiger. She shared the video online and captioned it as, “kick starting the day��♀”
Donning a black t-shirt paired with red shorts, in the video Disha can be seen nailing the tornado kick in one go. Take a look:
Disha a while ago had taken a break from training to since she suffered a knee injury while shooting for Malang. The film also stars Aditya Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and more. The film is a revenge comedy and will hit theaters in 2020.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)