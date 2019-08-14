Watch Disha Patani ace tornado kick, fans claims its the ‘Tiger Shroff effect’

Disha Patani who was last seen in Bharat has a knack for fitness, she has been setting the internet on fire with her photoshoots and at the the same time her MMA training videos have her fans in awe of her hardwork.

The actress rumoured to be dating Tiger Shroff a while ago started sharing workout videos on her social media profile, and her recent one has fans screaming how the actress has been inspired by Tiger. She shared the video online and captioned it as, “kick starting the day��‍♀”

Donning a black t-shirt paired with red shorts, in the video Disha can be seen nailing the tornado kick in one go. Take a look: