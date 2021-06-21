Watch: Dilip Kumar shares iconic scene from cult classic 'Devdas'

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar walked down the memory lane on Monday and shared his iconic scene from the 1955 cult classic 'Devdas' on social media.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the 98-year-old star shared a short clip of the iconic scene from his National Award-winning movie 'Devdas'.

The scene is shot between Kumar who played the titular role and Padma Shri recipient Vyjayanthimala who played the role of Chandramukhi in the movie. The clip of the scene shared by Kumar sees him daydreaming about Chandramukhi while drowning out his sorrows in alcohol.

In the caption, Kumar wrote, "No artist is bigger than the character he's playing."

The scene is still considered one of the best acts delivered by the cinematic legend in his career that spanned over five decades.