Watch: Die-hard Sonu Sood fan makes a live painting of the actor with his tongue!

Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood, is currently working on helping Covid patients amid the pandemic along with other kinds of social service through his charitable organisation Sood Foundation.
On his 48th birthday, scores of fans flocked outside his Mumbai residence to catch a glimpse of their saviour and extend wishes on the special day.
However, one fan grabbed the spotlight after he decided to make a live painting of Sood with his tongue.
Watch the video below.
While many appreciated the gesture, some also pointed out that it was quite unsanitary.
Check out the comments below.
Recently, Sonu Sood and filmmaker Farah Khan joined hands for a music video project titled "Saath Kya Nibhaoge".
Sung by Tony Kakkar and Altaf Raja, the video features Niddhi Agerwal opposite Sood. The teaser of the song was released on actor’s birthday.
On the work front, the actor will feature in upcoming projects like the Hindi historical drama film "Prithviraj" and the Telugu action drama "Acharya".
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)