Watch: Dia Mirza twins and dances with stepdaughter Samaira, days after announcing son's birth

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza had a fun weekend, making Instagram Reels with her stepdaughter, Samaira.

Dia shared a video with her fans in which she can be seen dancing to Iko Iko (My Bestie), by Justin Wellington.

The duo tried to perform a choreographed routine, however, Samaira ended up tripping and falling at the end.

Both Dia and Samaira were twining. They wore white tees with ripped blue jeans and white sneakers.

"Sunday Shenanigans with #MyBestie," the new mommy captioned the reel.