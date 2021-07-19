Watch: Dia Mirza twins and dances with stepdaughter Samaira, days after announcing son's birth

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza had a fun weekend, making Instagram Reels with her stepdaughter, Samaira.
Dia shared a video with her fans in which she can be seen dancing to Iko Iko (My Bestie), by Justin Wellington.
The duo tried to perform a choreographed routine, however, Samaira ended up tripping and falling at the end.
Both Dia and Samaira were twining. They wore white tees with ripped blue jeans and white sneakers.
"Sunday Shenanigans with #MyBestie," the new mommy captioned the reel.
Dia and Vaibhav Rekhi tied the knot earlier this year, in a surprise wedding ceremony. She announced her pregnancy some weeks later.
Last week, the 'Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein' actress revealed that their son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born prematurely and via and emergency C-section.
In a deeply personal and emotional social media post, Dia had shared that the little one was born on May 14 and was gaining strength in a Neonatal ICU.
The new parents had also requested the media to grant them privacy so that they can give all their attention and energy to their baby.
The actress had announced she was pregnant with her first child on April 1. Many questioned Dia on the timing of the announcement, which happened to be within months of her wedding in February 2021.
However, Dia clarified that she got to know about her pregnancy while she was planning her wedding with Vaibhav and that the two did not tie the knot because they were having a baby together.