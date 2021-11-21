e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 12:40 PM IST

Watch: Dharmendra thanks his 'darling' son Sunny Deol for taking him to Himachal on vacation

The father-son duo recently spent some great time together in the mountains of Himachal Pradesh
ANI
It's always a treat for fans to see veteran star Dharmendra spending priceless moments with his family -- especially with his son Sunny Deol.

The father-son duo recently spent some great time together in the mountains of Himachal Pradesh.

On Sunday, Dharmendra took to Twitter and shared a video of him enjoying the scenic view from the top of the mountains along with Sunny.

He also thanked Sunny for taking him to Himachal Pradesh on a holiday.

"My darling son took me for a loving trip to our beautiful Himachal. A lovely holiday," Dharmendra captioned the clip.

The bonding between the two left netizens in awe.

"Lovely place, lovely bonding between father and son, " a social media user commented. "Adorable. God bless you both," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dharmendra will soon be seen sharing screen space with Sunny in 'Apne 2'.

