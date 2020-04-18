Watch: Dharmendra shares a motivational video of himself ploughing a farm, amid lockdown

New Delhi: Veteran actor Dharmendra Deol on Saturday shared a video of him ploughing his farm. The veteran actor said he shared the clip to boost the morale of people amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The 84-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared an 18-second long video in which the camera first pans to a shot of ploughed soil and then captures the veteran star seated in the tractor single-handedly furrowing the ground.