Watch: Deepika, Ranveer give the viral 'Silhouette Challenge' a quirky twist

Mumbai: Bollywood's most loved couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on Thursday jumped on the viral 'silhouette challenge' and gave it a ring-a-roses twist.

The 'Om Shanti Om' actor took to Instagram Reels and shared a video in which she gave the sensuous 'Silhouette Challenge' a fun twist.

In the video, Deepika can be seen cosying up to Ranveer but when the music transitions, they broke into a game of 'ring around the Rosie'.

Taking to the caption, the actor wrote,"Should we Ring-a-Ring-a-Roses instead @ranveersingh!?" with a wink and laughing emoticons. Ranveer's cheeky response was, "Sure, we can call it that," followed by a smirking emoticon.