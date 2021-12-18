Watch: Deepika Padukone's quirky comment on husband Ranveer Singh's outfit will make you laugh out loud

Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will soon be seen in the upcoming biographical sports drama, '83' and the duo is leaving no stone unturned during the promotional events for the movie. This flick directed by Kabir Khan is finally hitting the screen, after a long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The couple were seen in one of these promotional events in Dubai, for the screening of the film.

Deepika wore a short red dress with red stockings and a red headband at the event. While on the other hand, Ranvir was seen in a gold sequin t-shirt and bright yellow pants.

A video clip circulated on the internet showing Ranveer and Deepika arriving on stage. Deepika was quick to notice that one of the mics on the table was matching his outfit, and she immediately makes a quirky quip “this mic is matching your outfit.”

'83' is about the journey of the Indian cricket team win at the 1983 World Cup. It also features Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Jiiva as K Srikkanth, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad, Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Pankaj Tripathi as PR Man Singh, R Badree as Sunil Valson and Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri.

The film is all set to hit the big screens on December 23.

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 09:07 PM IST