Watch: Deepika Padukone takes viral 'Buss it challenge' with hubby Ranveer Singh; latter's twerk steals the show

Bollywood star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are currently breaking the internet with their latest video, where the actors are seen taking the viral 'Buss it challenge'. The challenge has blown over from TikTok onto Instagram and now to the feeds of Bollywood celebrities.
The video, which was shared by Deepika on her Instagram, shows the lovebirds grooving to Texas rapper Erica Banks' song, 'Buss It'. The 'Padmaavat' actors are seen wearing printed tracksuits and bucket hats as they drop to the floor and dance for the camera.
Singh is seen twerking in the video, while Deepika turns a cheerleader and says, "Work it baby!"
Check out the video here:
Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, "the best thing on the internet today."
"You both are a THING," commented one.
A comment read: "The moves have stunned me... I'm not able to move now."
On the work front, the actress has a busy year ahead. She will be seen in Shakun Batra's upcoming yet-untitled film that also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.
Deepika will also be seen in an untitled film with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas.
She will also unite with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan for the first time for an action adventure, "Fighter", directed by Siddharth Anand.
Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus', which also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, among others.
According to latest reports, Deepika has also joined the stars for the upcoming comedy flick.
The couple are also awaiting the release of their sports drama '83'.