Watch: Deepika Padukone takes viral 'Buss it challenge' with hubby Ranveer Singh; latter's twerk steals the show

Bollywood star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are currently breaking the internet with their latest video, where the actors are seen taking the viral 'Buss it challenge'. The challenge has blown over from TikTok onto Instagram and now to the feeds of Bollywood celebrities.

The video, which was shared by Deepika on her Instagram, shows the lovebirds grooving to Texas rapper Erica Banks' song, 'Buss It'. The 'Padmaavat' actors are seen wearing printed tracksuits and bucket hats as they drop to the floor and dance for the camera.

Singh is seen twerking in the video, while Deepika turns a cheerleader and says, "Work it baby!"

Check out the video here: