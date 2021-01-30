Watch: Deepika Padukone spotted hugging THIS popular actor's estranged wife

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone stepped out for dinner with husband Ranveer Singh on Friday. The couple was spotted at Mizu, a Japanese restaurant in Worli.
Deepika wore an all-black ensemble and accessorised it with a black Louis Vuitton monogram bag.
Meanwhile, Ranveer opted for a yellow Drew House hoodie paired with purple pants and green shoes. He accessorises it with a pair of yellow-framed sunglasses.
However, what caught the eye was Deepika giving a tight hug to Imran Khan's estranged wife Avantika Malik while leaving the restaurant.
Incidentally, the restaurant is owned by Avantika’s brother Vedant, where she works as a mixologist.
For those unversed, is reportedly having an extra-marital affair with actress Lekha Washington.
Reports of Imran and Avantika heading for a split surfaced in May 2019, when it was stated that the couple had started living separately.
It was touted that though they have not gone the legal way with regard to their separation, Avantika left Imran’s home in Pali Hill, Bandra with their daughter Imara.
For nearly two years, Avantika has been sharing cryptic posts on Instagram triggering off speculations of a separation.
The couple dated for 8 years before tying the knot in 2011. Imran and Avantika have an adorable daughter Imara Malik Khan who was born on June 9, 2014.
Meanwhile, Deepika will next be seen in Shakun Batra's yet-untitled film, alongside Ananya Pandey and Sidhant Chaturvedi.
