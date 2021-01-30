Watch: Deepika Padukone spotted hugging THIS popular actor's estranged wife

Reports of Imran and Avantika heading for a split surfaced in May 2019, when it was stated that the couple had started living separately.

It was touted that though they have not gone the legal way with regard to their separation, Avantika left Imran’s home in Pali Hill, Bandra with their daughter Imara.

For nearly two years, Avantika has been sharing cryptic posts on Instagram triggering off speculations of a separation.

The couple dated for 8 years before tying the knot in 2011. Imran and Avantika have an adorable daughter Imara Malik Khan who was born on June 9, 2014.

Meanwhile, Deepika will next be seen in Shakun Batra's yet-untitled film, alongside Ananya Pandey and Sidhant Chaturvedi.