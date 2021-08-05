Watch: Deepika Padukone shares hilarious post proving she was 'an outstanding student'

Seems like it is a 'throwback Thursday' for Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone as she shared a montage of her childhood pictures for fans on social media with a hilarious twist in it.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Deepika shared a snippet from one of her interviews, in which she could be heard telling "For as long as I remember, I have always been that student or child, who wanted to do things outside of classroom." The clip further continues to show a montage of Deepika's childhood memories featuring the things she did "outside of the classroom"- the glimpses of her from school plays, with a trophy for winning a sports competition and more.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Outstanding Student Indeed...!"