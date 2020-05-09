Watch: Deepika Padukone plays badminton with late Irrfan Khan in unseen video from the sets of 'Piku'

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has shared an unseen throwback video of herself and late actor Irrfan Khan playing badminton, on the sets of 'Piku'.

Irrfan Khan lost his battle with a rare form of cancer and died in a Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital on April 29. As Deepika and Irrfan's film Piku' clocked five years today, the actress remembered her co-actor and shared some unseen pictures and videos from the sets. On Saturday, Deepika shared a video of hersekf and her late co-star. In the video, they are seen playing badminton on the sets of 'Piku'. She captioned the video: "please come back!💔#irrfankhan"

Check it out here: