Watch: Deepika Padukone plays badminton with late Irrfan Khan in unseen video from the sets of 'Piku'

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has shared an unseen throwback video of herself and late actor Irrfan Khan playing badminton, on the sets of 'Piku'.
Irrfan Khan lost his battle with a rare form of cancer and died in a Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital on April 29. As Deepika and Irrfan's film Piku' clocked five years today, the actress remembered her co-actor and shared some unseen pictures and videos from the sets. On Saturday, Deepika shared a video of hersekf and her late co-star. In the video, they are seen playing badminton on the sets of 'Piku'. She captioned the video: "please come back!💔#irrfankhan"
Earlier on Friday, marking the fifth anniversary of the film, Padukone had posted a behind the scene picture featuring herself, late actor Irrfan Khan and director of the film, Shoojit Sircar.
The picture captured the three of them enjoying a light-hearted moment as they are seen laughing.
Recalling her memories with the late actor Irrfan Khan, Padukone penned down the lyrics of a famous song 'Lamhe Guzar Gaye' from the film.
"Rest in Peace my Dear Friend...#rana #piku #bhaskor #5yearsofpiku," she further wrote in the caption condoling the demise of Irrfan.
Earlier on the demise of the seasoned actor, Padukone had shared a blank post, signalling towards the void that his departure created in the cinema industry.
Irrfan and Deepika shared screen space in Shoojit Sircar's 'Piku' and their chemistry was appreciated by both audiences and critics. Besides the two actors, the film also featured megastar Amitabh Bachchan.
Inputs from ANI.
