Watch: Deepika Padukone imitates Ranveer Singh’s ’83 accent at New Year's Eve dinner

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is currently on a New Year vacation with his wife Deepika Padukone, on Friday shared a glimpse from their intimate meal.

The 'Padmaavat' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a short monochrome clip in which Deepika could be seen eating her food. "#happynewyear," he wrote in the caption.

"Having fun baby?" Ranbir could be heard asking. Replying to him in his ’83 accent of Kapil Dev she quirkily said, "We here to enjoy, what else we here for?" In the clip, Deepika looked stunning in an off-shoulder dress paired with a necklace.

Before leaving for their annual vacation, the couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport. As per reports, Deepika and Ranveer have jetted off to the Maldives.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer's '83' was released a few days ago, while Deepika is waiting for the release of 'Gehraiyaan'.

’83 directed by Kabir Khan, also stars, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R Badree.

Ranveer has films like 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and the Rohit Shetty directorial 'Cirkus' lined up for release in 2022.

With ANI Inputs

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 10:55 AM IST