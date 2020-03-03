Watch: Deepika Padukone gives mid-week motivation with new workout video

'Chhapaak' actress Deepika Padukone's new workout video is all the motivation you need to hit the gym this Tuesday!
Deepika recently hit the gym and gave a fun twist to her workout routine. In a video that was shared by her fitness trainer, Yasmin Karachiwala, Deepika can be seen doing a battle rope session. It's not your average workout video as the leggy lass added a fun twist to her routine by moving on the beats of her 'Lungi Dance' track.
The chartbuster from Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan's 'Chennai Express' can be heard in the background as the actress matches her moves to the beats of the song. Bollywood's favourite celebrity Pilates instructor can also be seen in the video, cheering for Deepika.
Watch the funfilled video here:
On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Chapaak' where she essayed the role of acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.
She will be next seen in Ranveer Singh's sports drama '83'. The actress is playing the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi. The makers of '83' recently dropped her first look from the movie and it has created a lot of buzz among fans. Deepika can be seen sporting a pixie cut in the poster. Sharing the look, she also penned down a heartfelt note for her hubby Ranveer. The movie ishitting the silver screens on 10 April 2020.
Deepika is also working on a remake of Rober De Niro-Anne Hathaway's 'The Intern'. The flick will also star Rishi Kapoor and will hit the theatres in 2021.
