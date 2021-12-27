Watch: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh spotted walking hand-in-hand at airport; are they jetting off to celebrate New Year together?

Bollywood actors and power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted at Mumbai airport on Monday morning.

As usual, the couple looked adorable together and they kept their fashion game on point with their airport looks.

Every year, the couple celebrates the New Year together with their family members. Last year, they went to Rajasthan. It looks like this year too the couple is off for a New Year vacation.

In a video shared a paparazzo on Instagram, Ranveer can be seen opening the door for Deepika. She then steps out of the car and both of them pose for the shutterbugs.

Ranveer and Deepika slayed in different shades of brown and complemented each other well. While Ranveer donned a brown leather jacket, sunglasses and a black hat, Deepika looked stunning in a white top and brown pants. She completed her look with a pair of boots and a Louis Vuitton sling bag.

On the work front, Ranveer is riding high on the success of Kabir Khan's '83'. The film received a great response from the critics and audience alike. While Ranveer played the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev in the sports drmaa, Deepika plays the role of Kapil Dev's wife.

Meanwhile, Ranveer will next be seen in films like 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' will Alia Bhatt and in films like 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and 'Takht'.

On the other hand, Deepika will be seen with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in 'Gehraaiyaan'. She also has the Hindi remake of 'The Intern', a film with Prabhas and 'Pathan' with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in her kitty.

