Watch: Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi's intriguing motion posters from 'The Kashmir Files' pique interest

After the launch of motion posters of Anupam Kher, the makers of 'The Kashmir Files' have released motion posters of Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Mithun Chakraborty.

Darshan Kumaar, who rose to fame with Priyanka Chopra starrer ‘Mary Kom’ and other critically-acclaimed films including ‘NH 10’, ‘Sarbjit’, ‘Baaghi 2’ and ‘Toofan’, will be seen portraying a pivotal character in Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’.

Darshan essays the role of Krishna Pandit, a third generation Kashmiri Pandit refugee.

According to him, the Pandit community has very convoluted stand on Kashmiriyat while his take is very simple; ‘Say sorry to each other and move on’. It’s only when he meets the four aging, long lost friends of his grandfather, the reality of Kashmir starts dawning on him.

On the other hand, Pallavi Joshi plays the role of his college mentor, Professor Radhika Menon.

In the motion poster, the character is controversially heard saying, "Kashmir has never been an integral part of India and this is a historical fact. Agar India Britain se apni Independence ke liye lad sakti hai toh Kashmir kyun nahi?"

Pallavi's character of professor Radhika Menon motivates her students to fight for 'Azad' Kashmir and has very deep political connections.

'The Kashmir Files' is based on a true story of genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit community. It portrays their pain, suffering, struggle and trauma and presents eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity.

The research for the film has been done based on video interviews of the first generation victims, who had to leave the state in a mass exodus.

Written and directed by Pallavi's husband Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, 'The Kashmir Files' is slated to release in theatres on January 26.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 12:18 PM IST