Watch: Crowd storms Nashik cinema hall screening John Abraham-starrer 'Mumbai Saga'

Despite the surge in COVID-19 cases across Maharashtra, movie buffs in Nashik’s Malegaon seem unfazed.
A video of crowd storming a cinema hall in Malegaon has been doing rounds on social media.
The clip showed people jumping fences to enter the cinema hall that was screening John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi-starrer ‘Mumbai Saga’.
Many who were a part of this mob violated social distancing norms and were not even wearing masks.
Actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra said, "Looks like this cinema is guaranteeing a covid FREE experience.”
‘Mumbai Saga’ is one of the first movies after Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Roohi’ to play in theatres with full occupancy after nearly a year.
In order to encourage movie buffs to come to cinema halls and enjoy the gangster drama on the big screen, the two lead actors also took over the ticket counter at one of the theatre's recently to promote their film.
Directed by Sanjay Gupta, Mumbai Saga released on March 19. The film also stars Suniel Shetty, Mahesh Manjrekar, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Gulshan Grover, and Prateik Babbar.
From the very beginning, director Gupta had maintained that his film would have a theatrical release.
The city of Mumbai and the state reported the highest number of new corona cases since the outbreak of the pandemic, setting yet another ominous single-day record on Sunday.
Experts have blamed both the citizens as well as authorities for the steep rise in cases, stating the citizens have become casual and are not serious about adhering to Covid-19 norms.
