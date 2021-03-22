Watch: Crowd storms Nashik cinema hall screening John Abraham-starrer 'Mumbai Saga'

Despite the surge in COVID-19 cases across Maharashtra, movie buffs in Nashik’s Malegaon seem unfazed.

A video of crowd storming a cinema hall in Malegaon has been doing rounds on social media.

The clip showed people jumping fences to enter the cinema hall that was screening John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi-starrer ‘Mumbai Saga’.

Many who were a part of this mob violated social distancing norms and were not even wearing masks.

Actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra said, "Looks like this cinema is guaranteeing a covid FREE experience.”