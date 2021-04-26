Watch: COVID-19 negative Sonu Sood obliges for a selfie with flight attendant at Mumbai airport

Last week, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood announced that he tested negative for COVID-19 after contracting the deadly virus.
The 'Dabangg' actor, who tested positive for the virus on April 17, took to his Twitter handle to announce the news.
Sonu posted a picture in which he is seen wearing a white coloured while striking a victory pose for the camera. With a green colour graphic paintbrush, he drew '-ve' on his victory pose snap.
Keeping the caption short yet apt, he wrote, "Tested: COVID-19 Negative".
On Monday, the actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport as he departed to fulfil his professional commitments.
In a video shared on Instagram, Sood can be seen obliging for a selfie with a flight attendant. Watch the clip below.
On a related note, the 47-year-old actor took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Apollo Hospital, in Punjab on April 7.
Along with getting vaccinated against the deadly infection, the actor, who is known for his philanthropic work also launched 'Sanjeevani - A Shot of Life', an initiative to encourage people to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus and raising awareness about the inoculation drive in the country.
The second wave of coronavirus has infected a lot of people and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood, an array of celebrities has got infected within a span of a few weeks.
Recently, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Manish Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf, among others had tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others were also infected with the virus.
Meanwhile, on the film front, Sonu Sood recently announced a new movie titled 'Kisaan', to be directed by E Niwas and backed by filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa. Apart from that, he will also be featured in Chiranjeevi-starrer upcoming Telugu movie 'Acharya'.
Sonu will also be seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Prithviraj', which is slated to release on November 5, this year.
