Watch: COVID-19 negative Sonu Sood obliges for a selfie with flight attendant at Mumbai airport

Last week, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood announced that he tested negative for COVID-19 after contracting the deadly virus.

The 'Dabangg' actor, who tested positive for the virus on April 17, took to his Twitter handle to announce the news.

Sonu posted a picture in which he is seen wearing a white coloured while striking a victory pose for the camera. With a green colour graphic paintbrush, he drew '-ve' on his victory pose snap.

Keeping the caption short yet apt, he wrote, "Tested: COVID-19 Negative".

On Monday, the actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport as he departed to fulfil his professional commitments.

In a video shared on Instagram, Sood can be seen obliging for a selfie with a flight attendant. Watch the clip below.