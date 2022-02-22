Watch: Comedian Rosie O'Donnell apologises to Priyanka Chopra for assuming she's Deepak Chopra's daughter

Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is working hard to represent South Asians on a global map was at the receiving end of an apology extended by comedian Rosie O'Donnell, who mistook her for author Deepak Chopra’s daughter.

Rosie took to Instagram and posted a video stating how embarrassed she was for assuming the former Miss World is Deepak Chopra’s daughter. It all happened when she bumped into PC and her husband Nick Jonas at Malibu.

Rosie went on to tell Priyanka that she knew her father, to which the actress asked, and the comedian responded with Deepak.

Chopra Jonas said to her that isn’t the case and her surname is quite common.

“I felt so embarrassed,” said Rosie.

Priyanka is the daughter of Dr. Ashok Chopra and Dr. Madhu Akhouri Chopra.

Her father had passed away back in 2013 after a long battle with cancer. She was extremely close to him and even has a tattoo on her right wrist that reads 'Daddy's lil girl'.

For the unversed, Priyanka and Nick have recently become parents. On January 22, the two took to Instagram and announced the birth of "a baby via surrogate." "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privact during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," they posted.

Reportedly, they have welcomed a baby girl.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka was recently seen in 'The Matrix Resurrections', and has wrapped the romantic comedy 'Text For You' opposite Sam Hueghan, as well as the limited series 'Citadel'. She is also set to star alongside Anthony Mackie in the action film 'Ending Things'.

In Bollywood, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zara' along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

