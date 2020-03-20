Watch: CMO declares war on coronavirus with video featuring Amitabh, Alia, Akshay and other B-town celebs

With Maharashtra showing the highest number of coronavirus cases, the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s Office has collaborated with Rohit Shetty to spread awareness on the pandemic with the help of Bollywood celebs.
A one and half miniute monochrome video shows Amitabh Bachchan along with actors Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Ranveer Singh, Shilpa Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Akshay Kumar, delivering one-liners to contain this outbreak.
The CMO's official account tweeted the video captioned as "Let us all come together & win this #WarAgainstVirus Thank you @RSPicturez & all the artists for this"
Thackeray on Thursday said that the coronavirus situation in the state is not critical, but worrisome.
Addressing the nation, Thackeray said that the world was fighting a war against coronavirus. “We have to take particular measures,” he added.
Saying that he had already spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Thackeray said that the Centre had assured all possible assistance to fight coronavirus.
Currently, Maharashtra has recorded the most number of coronavirus cases in India at 47. The state government had earlier directed revenue divisional commissioners and municipal commissioners to issue advisory on the stoppage of air conditioners, or its minimum use to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)