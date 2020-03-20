Watch: CMO declares war on coronavirus with video featuring Amitabh, Alia, Akshay and other B-town celebs

With Maharashtra showing the highest number of coronavirus cases, the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s Office has collaborated with Rohit Shetty to spread awareness on the pandemic with the help of Bollywood celebs.

A one and half miniute monochrome video shows Amitabh Bachchan along with actors Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Ranveer Singh, Shilpa Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Akshay Kumar, delivering one-liners to contain this outbreak.

The CMO's official account tweeted the video captioned as "Let us all come together & win this #WarAgainstVirus Thank you @RSPicturez & all the artists for this"