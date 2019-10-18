Watch: Chulbul Pandey AKA Salman Khan launches Dabbang 3 motion poster released

On Friday, Salman Khan launched the Dabbang 3 motion poster on Twitter and wrote: “Aap he ne poocha tha 'Dabangg 3' ke baad kya? What and when? Yeh lo answer #EidRadheKi.”
Meanwhile, shooting for the upcoming film completed last week with Salman Khan sharing a video narrating his experience on the sets.
'Dabangg 3' is being helmed by Prabhu Deva. The film marks the second collaboration of Salman and the director. The two have previously worked together in 2009 hit 'Wanted'.
As per media reports, Arbaaz will reprise the role of Makkhi in the film. The movie is being produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Production. It is scheduled to release on December 20, this year.
