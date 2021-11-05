e-Paper Get App

Bollywood

Updated on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 01:04 PM IST

Watch: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend flaunt desi outfits at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Diwali bash

FPJ Web Desk
Hollywood stars John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen joined Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas for a star-studded Diwali bash in Los Angeles.

The duo flaunted desi attire by Papa Dont Preach by Shubhika. Chrissy wore a purple saree with golden embroidery, while John opted for an all-black sherwani.

Chrissy even accessorised her look with chandelier earrings and maang teeka.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Chrissy wrote, “Happy Diwali to all who celebrate!! Thank you for having us @priyankachopra and @nickjonas!! We love you both!”

Mindy Kaling, who was also present at the party commented, “You’re done! I don’t care if you both look hot! This cultural appropriation will not not be tolerated!”

Earlier, Priyanka posted a string of images from her Diwali celebrations.

In the pictures, she can be seen flaunting her ethnic lehenga.

"Happy Diwali eve... love, light and happiness to everyone. Kicking off the festivities with much gratitude and surrounded by love," she captioned the post.

Priyanka was away from home as she was shooting in Europe for her web series 'Citadel'. It was only a few days ago, she arrived in the US and reunited with her family.

Published on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 01:04 PM IST
