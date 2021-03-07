Watch: Chrissy Teigen grooves to Varun Dhawan's 'Jaaneman aah' song at New York restaurant - check out his reaction

American model-actress Chrissy Teigen on Sunday took to her Instagram handle to share a video of herself, where she was seen grooving to Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan's popular song - 'Jaaneman aah', at a restaurant in New York.

The actress had apparently rented a restaurant named Panna II in NY to support the establishment and enjoyed a dinner party with her husband, singer John Legend. She shared pictures and videos from the party on the photo-sharing app and left netizens stunned.

One of the videos showed the super model enjoying Varun and Parineeti Chopra's hit dance number from the movie 'Dishoom'.

Check out the video here: