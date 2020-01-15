Watch: 'Chhapaak' actress Deepika Padukone conducts social experiment to find out how easy it's to buy acid

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has shared a new video on YouTube, that shows how easy it is, to buy acid.

In Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak' that hit the theatres on January 10, Deepika essays the central role of Malti, which revolves around the story of a real-life acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The team has been spreading awareness about acid attacks.

In the video, Deepika and the team of 'Chhapaak' conduct a social experiment to see how eay it is to buy acid. Infact, the shocking video shows how shopkeepers sell it without asking for an ID proof.

The video starts with Deepika saying, "If someone proposes to you and you say no, raise your voice when someone harasses you, or if you fight for your rights...and someone throws acid on your face." She further adds, “Agar ye bikta nahi toh phikta nahi"

The actress can be seen sitting in the car as multiple actors dress up and take to the streets of Mumbai, to buy acid. The team manages to buy 24 bottles of acid in just one single day. In the end, we see real-life acid attack survivors explain the rules of acid sale.

Here's the video: