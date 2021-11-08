e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 11,466 new COVID-19 cases and 460 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 04:08 PM IST

Watch 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor are madly in love, but there's a twist

They fall in love and engage in a passionate affair, however, there is a truth related to Maanvi’s gender that Manvinder cannot accept
FPJ Web Desk
A still from 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' trailer |

A still from 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' trailer |

Advertisement

The much-awaited trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor's 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' was officially shared by the makers on Monday.

The over three-minute long trailer gives a glimpse of Ayushmann and Vanai’s modern-day love story. In the film, Ayushmann portrays the role of Manvinder, who is a ‘certified fitness provider’ and doesn’t want to get married. He is focussed on his fitness regime and the zeal to become someone. However, things turn upside down when Vaani’s character Maanvi comes to take Zumba classes in his gym.

They fall in love and engage in a passionate affair, however, there is a truth related to Maanvi’s gender that Manvinder cannot accept. The issue, however, is just hinted at and never clarified in the trailer.

It was earlier reported that Vaani will essay the role of a transgender in the film.

Check out the trailer here:

Sharing the trailer on social media, Ayushmann wrote, "Weight training: ✅ Squats: ✅ Aashiqui: 🤔 Checklist is ready. Are you?#ChandigarhKareAashiqui, trailer out now. See you in cinemas on 10th Dec."

The movie by ace filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor marks the first-ever collaboration between Ayushmann and Vaani.

'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', which wrapped its shoot in December last year, was reportedly the first Indian film to complete the entire shooting during the coronavirus pandemic.

'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' has been produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series in collaboration with Pragya Kapoor's Guy In the Sky Pictures.

The film is all set to release in theatres on December 10.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor share motion poster of 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'; trailer to be...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 04:08 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal