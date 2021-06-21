Watch: BTS Army is in awe of Alia Bhatt using ‘Butter’ to make International Yoga Day reel on Instagram

Earlier this month, BTS earned their fourth No 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with their latest summer single "Butter".

A groovy disco-pop summer track, "Butter" was released on May 21.

The septet, comprising RM, Jin, Suga, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook, said the aim of their newest hit was to bring a "fun song that anyone can enjoy".

According to the press release, "Butter" became the most streamed song in a day in Spotify's history, amassing 20.9 million global streams on the day of its release.

Its music video also set a new all-time 24-hour record of 108.2 million views and the biggest music video premiere on YouTube with 3.9 million peak concurrent.

Meanwhile on work front, Alia has started her preparation for Shah Rukh Khan's next home production film "Darlings", which also stars Shefali Shah.

Billed as a story of a quirky mother-daughter duo, "Darlings" is set in Mumbai against the backdrop of a conservative lower middle-class neighborhood, the film traces the lives of two women as they find courage and love in exceptional circumstances.

The dark-comedy, which marks Bhatt's foray into film production, is the directorial debut of writer Jasmeet K Reen.

The film also stars Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew.

Besides "Darlings", Bhatt will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra", Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed "Gangubai Kathiawadi" and S S Rajamouli's "RRR".