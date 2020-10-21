Watch: Bride-to-be Neha Kakkar dances with beau Rohanpreet Singh at their Roka ceremony

Singer Neha Kakkar on Tuesday surprised fans with a video where she is seen participating in a Roka ceremony with singer Rohanpreet Singh, adding fuel to speculations that the couple is set to wed later this month.
Sharing the video on her verified Instagram account, Neha thanked her parents for arranging the Roka ceremony, calling it the "best event". In the video, Neha and Rohan can be seen dancing to the beats of drums as their families watch.
Incidentally, in the same post Neha also announced that her music video titled "Nehu Da Vyah" will be releasing on Wednesday.
The singer wrote on Instagram: "#NehuDaVyah Video releases Tomorrow. till then here's a small Gift for My NeHearts and #NehuPreet Lovers. Here's Our Roka ceremony clip!! I Love @rohanpreetsingh and Family. Thank you Mrs Kakkar and Mr. Kakkar Hehe.. I mean Mom Dad. Thank youu for throwing the best event."
Rohanpreet commented on Neha's post: "Babuuu I love youuuu so much. Best day best moments. Shukar aa mere rabb Da."
Neither Neha nor Rohanpreet has officially confirmed a wedding, but friends and fans of the singers commented on Neha's post congratulating the couple.
Rohanpreet was a contestant on the singing reality show "Rising Star" Season 2, and he also participated in "Saregama Lil Champs". Earlier this year, Rohanpreet was seen as one of the suitors of Shehnaaz Gill in a show "Mujhse Shaadi Karoge".
Neha started off by participating in the singing reality show “Indian Idol” season 2, but did not make it to the winning league. Fast-forward to the present and she is one of the judges on the same show.
After a successful take in the industry with several music directors signing her for their ventures, especially remakes. In 2019, she also made it to the Forbes celebrity top 100 list and bagged the 29th spot by earning Rs 25 crore that year.
