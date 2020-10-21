Watch: Bride-to-be Neha Kakkar dances with beau Rohanpreet Singh at their Roka ceremony

Singer Neha Kakkar on Tuesday surprised fans with a video where she is seen participating in a Roka ceremony with singer Rohanpreet Singh, adding fuel to speculations that the couple is set to wed later this month.

Sharing the video on her verified Instagram account, Neha thanked her parents for arranging the Roka ceremony, calling it the "best event". In the video, Neha and Rohan can be seen dancing to the beats of drums as their families watch.

Incidentally, in the same post Neha also announced that her music video titled "Nehu Da Vyah" will be releasing on Wednesday.

The singer wrote on Instagram: "#NehuDaVyah Video releases Tomorrow. till then here's a small Gift for My NeHearts and #NehuPreet Lovers. Here's Our Roka ceremony clip!! I Love @rohanpreetsingh and Family. Thank you Mrs Kakkar and Mr. Kakkar Hehe.. I mean Mom Dad. Thank youu for throwing the best event."

Rohanpreet commented on Neha's post: "Babuuu I love youuuu so much. Best day best moments. Shukar aa mere rabb Da."