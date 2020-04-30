Watch: Bollywood legend Rishi Kapoor's video as a fan sings for him

Bollywood legend Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday morning at 8:45 AM in Mumbai. He was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on Wednesday. In September 2019, the veteran actor had returned to Mumbai after staying in New York for almost a year for cancer treatment.

Meanwhile, a video of Rishi Kapoor has gone viral all over social media. A doctor in the hospital, who is also his fan, is seen singing to him and the veteran actor later blesses him.

The doctor is seen singing Tere Dard Se Dil Aabad Raha from Kapoor's 1992 film Deewana. The film also starred Divya Bharti and marked the debut of Shah Rukh Khan.

Kapoor is then seen blessing the doctor. He says, "Mera aashirwad tumhare pe hai. Bohot tarraki karo, safalta prapt karo, mehnat karo. Shohrat, naam ye sabh ata hai mehnat ke baad. Jab tak mehnat aur thodi kismat sath degi toh fal apne aap pedo pe lagenge (My blessings are with you. Be successful, achieve a lot, work hard. Prosperity, fame comes after hard work. If you work hard and with a but of luck, you will reap the fruits of success)."

Watch Video: