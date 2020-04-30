Watch: Bollywood legend Rishi Kapoor's video as a fan sings for him

Bollywood legend Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday morning at 8:45 AM in Mumbai. He was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on Wednesday. In September 2019, the veteran actor had returned to Mumbai after staying in New York for almost a year for cancer treatment.
Meanwhile, a video of Rishi Kapoor has gone viral all over social media. A doctor in the hospital, who is also his fan, is seen singing to him and the veteran actor later blesses him.
The doctor is seen singing Tere Dard Se Dil Aabad Raha from Kapoor's 1992 film Deewana. The film also starred Divya Bharti and marked the debut of Shah Rukh Khan.
Kapoor is then seen blessing the doctor. He says, "Mera aashirwad tumhare pe hai. Bohot tarraki karo, safalta prapt karo, mehnat karo. Shohrat, naam ye sabh ata hai mehnat ke baad. Jab tak mehnat aur thodi kismat sath degi toh fal apne aap pedo pe lagenge (My blessings are with you. Be successful, achieve a lot, work hard. Prosperity, fame comes after hard work. If you work hard and with a but of luck, you will reap the fruits of success)."
Watch Video:
"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him," the Kapoor family said in a statement.
They added, "He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."
(Disclaimer: An earlier version of this video misstated the time the video was shot. We apologise for the error.)
