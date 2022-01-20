Watch: BMC uses Deepika Padukone's 'Gehraiyaan' reference to remind Mumbaikars to dispose waste wisely

The much-awaited trailer of Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa's 'Gehraiyaan' was officially released by the makers on Thursday.

The intriguing trailer has taken the internet by quite a storm and has been trending on social media platforms.

From Deepika and Siddhant's sizzling chemistry to Ananya's acting, fans have been praising a lot of things.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corportaion (BMC) also joined the bandwagon and shared one of the scenes from the trailer. However, it was to remind Mumbaikars to dispose off the waste wisely.

In that particular scene, Deepika schools her better-half Dhairya for not throwing the garbage. Sharing the short clip, the civic body wrote on social media, "Understand the ‘Geheraiyaan’ of the situation and dispose waste wisely. Be the better half please."

Directed by Shakun Batra, Amazon Original Movie 'Gehraiyaan' also stars Nasseruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles.

The film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video from 11th February, 2022.

