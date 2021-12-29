Watch: BMC official reaches Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor's home for sanitisation after they test COVID-19 positive

On Wednesday, hours after it was reported that Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula have tested positive for COVID-19, a video of a BMC official reaching their home for sanitisation has surfaced on the internet.

According to a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, a BMC can be seen stepping out of the vehicle outside Arjun's residence.

Apart from Arjun and Anshula, Bollywood producer and fashion designer Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani have also tested positive for COVID-19.

However, their close contacts, including Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor, have reportedlty tested negative for coronavirus.

Arjun's girlfriend, actress and celebrity judge Malaika Arora's report has also come negative.

Loading View on Instagram

As soon as the news broke, Rhea took to her Instagram to confirm it and wrote, "Yes, I’m positive for covid in spite of being super careful. But this is the nature of the pandemic. Not sure why my or anyone’s private health information is news or gossip. This information should be only for government and medical bodies so they can do their job and not on gossip sites. It’s invasive and weird."

"My husband and I are isolating and taking all prescribed medications and precautions. We also watched Frozen for the first time last night. It was pretty good. Made me miss my sister (Sonam Kapoor) too much. Everything tastes bad except chocolate, my head hurts and I'm still grateful that I got it the way I did and we will be fine in no time. For everyone reaching out to make sure we are ok, we are not too bad, thanks for checking. We love you," she added.

Advertisement

Arjun and his girlfriend Malaika Arora had first tested COVID-19 positive in September 2020 and recovered thereafter. Arjun has tested positive for the second time.

Earlier this month, Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora and Shanaya Kapoor and others tested positve for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, actor Ranvir Shorey took to social media to announce that his son Haroon has tested positive for coronavirus.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 05:18 PM IST