Watch ‘Bloody Brothers’ Teaser: Jaideep Ahlawat, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in Indian adaptation of British mystery thriller ‘Guilt’

ZEE5 and Applause Entertainment have come together for ‘Bloody Brothers’, the Indian adaptation of British mystery thriller ‘Guilt’.

Directed by Shaad Ali and produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, the series will premiere on ZEE5 next month.

Bloody Brothers, is headlined by Jaideep Ahlawat and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, along with a terrific ensemble of Tina Desai, Shruti Seth, Maya Alagh, Mugdha Godse, Satish Kaushik and Jitendra Joshi.

The six-part series revolves around the lives of two brothers, Jaggi and Daljeet. While the elder brother Jaggi enjoys the comfort of a wealthy and seemingly perfect life, the younger one Daljeet struggles to survive running a vintage book shop cum café.

Their life spins out of control when a tragic accident occurs and distrust starts enveloping their lives, creating a rift between them and everyone around. The series has a heavy weight cast and some edge-of-the-seat plot twists and turns.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 01:28 PM IST