Watch: Birthday girl Urvashi Rautela flaunts jewellery worth Rs 7.5 crore in latest video

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela turned a year older on Friday (February 25).

The actress has paved her way internationally along with Bollywood by climbing the ladder of success every day through her hard work and dedication.

Earlier today, Urvashi gave a glimpse of her birthday in the Maldives. The 'Great Grand Masti' actress is celebrating her birthday with her family and friends.

Thanking her admirers and followers for their warm wishes and blessings, Urvashi took to Instagram and uploaded a video in which she can be seen cutting the cake.

Urvashi looks dead-drop gorgeous in an all-black outfit. She opted for a velvet black crop top and black mini skirt while in which she flaunted her toned body. She took things up a notch via her accessories, including a double-layer necklace studded with diamonds.

The diamond-studded bracelet, a pair of long diamond earrings and big diamond rings were designed by international designer Ferne One Amanto which is worth nearly Rs 7.5 crore. Urvashi completed her birthday look with shimmery makeup.

Urvashi also posted several other birthday photos featuring her balloons, cupcakes, and a three-tier cake.

In the photos, she can be seen wearing black mini dress. "Thank you for all your #birthday greetings 🍰 🧁 🎂 🎉It is a beautiful day! It is a great reminder of how thankful I am for all the beauty I have in my life. Thanks for being a part of this great feeling! Thank you so much to all my friends and family that wished me a happy birthday. Special thanks to all my friends who are currently globetrotting who still made the effort. I got messages from South Africa, England, France, Mauritius, Colombia, and Canada! Love you all."

On the work front, Urvashi was last seen judging the Miss Universe Pageant 2021, and also bagged appreciation for her international song ‘Versace Baby’ alongside Arab superstar Mohamed Ramadan.

Urvashi will be soon seen in the Jio studios web series ‘Inspector Avinash’ opposite Randeep Hooda in a lead role. The actress is going to play the lead role in a bilingual thriller ‘Black Rose’ along with the Hindi remake of ‘Thiruttu Payale 2’.

Urvashi will be making a Tamil debut with ‘The Legend’ opposite Saravana and has also signed a three-film contract with Jio Studios and T-Series.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 12:21 PM IST