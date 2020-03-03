Watch: Birthday girl Shraddha Kapoor saves crazy fan from bodyguards and fulfils her wish

'Baaghi 3' actress Shraddha Kapoor is celebrating her 33rd birthday today and her kind gesture towards a crazy fan is winning hearts on the internet.
Shraddha Kapoor on Tuesday, arrived for her birthday celebrations looking as gorgeous as ever, in a shimmery white midi dress. The actress who's gearing up for the release of her highly-anticipated film, 'Baaghi 3', was joined by co-star Tiger Shroff at the bash.
Before Shraddha Kapoor even reached the bash, fans had already gathered outside to have a glimpse of the superstar. In a video, Shraddha can be seen happily posing for the paparazzi as her bodyguards try to control the crowd.
Suddenly, a crazy fan manages to escape the bodyguards and comes closer to the actor to take a selfie with her. Her team and bodyguards hastily grab the girl's arms and try to pull her back, while Shraddha inorder to calm the sitaution down, obliges and poses for a picture with her.
Watch the video here:
Shraddha and Tiger also posed for the camera with all the other fans who gathered outside the birthday bash.
On the work front, 'Baaghi 3' is all set to hit the theatres on March 6, 2020 and Shraddha is on a full-fledged promotional spree. The hig-octane action thriller also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande, and is helmed by Ahmed Khan.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)