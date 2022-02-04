Watch ‘Bestseller’ Teaser: Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Haasan, Gauahar Khan, in an intriguing psychological thriller

Prime Video today unveiled an interesting and intriguing teaser of the upcoming Amazon Original Series, ‘Bestseller’.

As a precursor to the suspense thriller, the teaser gives us a glimpse into what goes into writing a ‘Bestseller’, hinting at a narrative that is sure to keep audiences hooked till the end. Stay tuned as the mystery unfolds on 18 February.

Featuring an exceptional ensemble cast including Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Haasan, Arjan Bajwa, Gauahar Khan, Satyajeet Dubey and Sonalee Kulkarni in pivotal roles, ‘Bestseller’ is a nail-biting, new-age thriller weaving a world where every action has multiple meanings.

Produced by Siddharth Malhotra’s Alchemy Production LLP and directed by Mukul Abhyankar, the eight-episode series will stream in India and across 240 countries and territories from 18 February.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 12:57 PM IST