Watch: Beau Santanu Hazarika saves Shruti Haasan from hassle at Mumbai airport

Actress Shruti Haasan, who celebrated her 35th birthday on Thursday, is reportedly dating tattoo artist Santanu Hazarika.
On Friday, the lovebirds were captured by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport as Santanu came to drop Haasan off.
In a video shared by a paparazzo, they're seen walking towards the entrance. The video also shows Shruti Haasan waiting for her tickets when Santanu comes running towards the actress and hands them to her.
Watch the video here:
For those unversed, Santanu Hazarika was also part of Shruti's birthday celebrations.
On Thursday, he took to his Instagram story to share a picture of himself holding the 'Devi' actress in his arms and wrote, "Happy Birthday."
Here are the other pictures from Shruti's birthday celebrations:
Meanwhile, the 'Yevadu' actress, on her birthday, took to Instagram to express gratitude and thanked her fans for all the love and wishes.
She shared a picture of herself and wrote, "Filled with gratitude and joy !!! This has been the best phase of my life and I’m thankful for my lessons and the journey ...ive grown and changed in ways that have shaped my vision of the future I want for myself filled with light and creativity — I want to take a second to say a giant THANKYOU to my virtual family for making my birthday so special Thankyou for all your wishes I feel so loved.
On the work front, Haasan is set to star in 'KGF' director Prashanth Neel's underworld action thriller 'Salaar.' The film, billed as a 'pan-India project, will feature Haasan opposite South star Prabhas.
'Salaar' is aiming to release in 2021.
Haasan most recently featured in Amazon Prime Video's Tamil-language anthology movie 'Putham Pudhu Kaalai'. She will next be seen in 'Laabam' and 'Vakeel Saab.'
