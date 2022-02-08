Watch: 'Badhaai Do' song ‘Bandi Tot’ gives a glimpse of Bhumi Pednekar's love story in the film

As the release of the Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer ‘Badhaai Do’ is just around the corner, the makers are now out with the highly anticipated song ‘Bandi Tot’.

After bringing us some musical gems with a wedding song and title track ‘Badhaai Do’, ‘Atak Gaya’ the romantic song of the year and ‘Gol Gappa’ a fun song with a retro vibe, ‘Bandi Tot’ is the latest song leading to the film's release on 11th February.

A fun catchy song with some quirky, interesting lyrics, ‘Bandi Tot’, with vocals by Ankit Tiwari and Nikhita Gandhi also features extensively in Badhaai Do’s trailer.

The track comes at a juncture where Bhumi Pednekar’s partner Chum Darang, moves in with her and Rajkummar right after their marriage and all the prying eyes and curiosity that follows the ‘mystery girl’ in the newly wed couple’s life.

'Badhaai Do' marks powerhouse actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's first collaboration. The family entertainer also boasts of an ensemble cast featuring seasoned actors like Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chadha, Lovleen Mishra, Nitish Pandey and Shashi Bhushan amongst others essaying pivotal roles.

Junglee Pictures’ ‘Badhaai Do’ is directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, written by Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary. The film releases on 11th February in theaters and is worldwide theatrically distributed by Zee Studios.

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 04:10 PM IST